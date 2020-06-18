Suzanne M. Bold
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzanne M. Bold (Smith) of Warminster, Pa. passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. She was 73.

Born in Abington, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Alberta Smith. She was the beloved wife of 50 years to Matthew Bold, and loving mother of Christine Bold and Matthew (Megan) Bold. She had three grandchildren; Sean, Sarah, and Thomas.

She is survived by her siblings; Sr. Christine Smith, Denise O'Connor, Donna (Donald) Clayton, Daniel (Candy) Smith, and David Smith and many, many cousins. Suzanne was a graduate of Lansdale Catholic High School and was actively involved with the Bucks County Assoc. for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

Relatives and friends will be received Saturday Morning after 9:30 a.m. until time of her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. John Bosco Church, 215 E. County Line Road, Hatboro, Pa. 19040.

Interment will be held at St. John Neumann Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., Pa. 19106, in Suzanne's memory.

Decker/Givnish

Life Celebration Home,

Warminster, Pa.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. John Bosco Church
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. John Bosco Church
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Interment
St. John Neumann Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Decker Givnish Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved