Suzanne M. Grogan
Suzanne M. Grogan of Philadelphia and Doylestown, Pa. passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was 79.

Sue was a strong woman of faith, practicing her Catholicism through actions and words. A devoted advocate for social justice, she fed the homeless, welcomed the stranger and was very politically active. A lifelong Doylestown Democrat, she was often found with her children protesting, phone banking or driving voters to the polls on election day.

Sue was loved by many in her community. She was a founding member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel's State Street Players, active on the parish council and an Associate of the Sisters of St. Joseph.

She was married to her loving husband of 37 years, John P. Grogan, and is survived by her three children, John (Mia), Mary (Liam) and Maureen (Mark), and seven grandchildren, Jack, Isobel, Catherine, Liam, Colm, Thomas and Grace. She is also survived by her two brothers, James (Margaret) and Robert (Betsy), and sister-in- law, Jeanne.

The family will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Mass will be private. Those who wish to pay their respects are invited to join us at the graveside at approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Doylestown Cemetery. Masks required.

In lieu of flowers, please vote Donald Trump out of office on November 3rd!

Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc., Philadelphia

www.jacobfruth.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.
8413 Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118-3366
215-247-9090
