Suzanne Smith, a longtime resident of Bucks County, Pa., passed away Friday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Doylestown, at the age of 61.

Raised in Spring House, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William Steytler and Margaret Kosemple.

Suzanne studied Fine Arts at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, and opened her first women's clothing boutique on South Street in Philadelphia. Soon after, she opened Suzanne Roberts Clothing on Walnut Street, a mainstay in Philadelphia fashion for many years. After moving to Doylestown, Suzanne brought her experience and aesthetic to Muse, her boutique in the heart of Doylestown on Taylor Street.

Suzanne loved reading, painting, traveling, and was an excellent cook. She was passionate about bringing creative fashion to women in the area, and curated every item in her boutiques. She was extremely generous and kind to all, and had deep roots in the downtown Doylestown community.

Suzanne is survived by her daughter, Emily; former stepsons, Andrew and Glenn; former husband, Robert; and two brothers, Brooke and Mark.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Suzanne's name.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 19, 2020
