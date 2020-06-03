Sydney Ann Waskey
Sydney Ann Waskey, born in Doylestown, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her home. She was 18.

Sydney was a daughter of Robert Waskey and Kelly Winters. She was a 2019 graduate of Central Bucks West and the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology.

She enjoyed experimenting with cooking and having her younger siblings be her taste testers. Her love for animals, especially her dog, Scoresby, is something that will always be a part of her. She was the ultimate playmate for her younger cousins and her soft smile had an amazing ability to light up the room. She was quick witted and could have any room laughing in seconds.

Sydney was a natural swimmer; whether she be in the pool or open water, this was when she was her happiest. Those who are closest to her know that her spirit is with the ocean and in the salty air. The countless hours on the beach in a hunt for the perfect piece of sea glass will always remind them of the strong determination that encompassed Sydney. Her love for music is what will keep her family dancing as they remember the amazing years they were able to cherish alongside her.

In addition to her parents, Sydney is survived by a sister, Katherine, and a brother, Nicholas, her paternal grandparents, William and Cynthia Waskey, and maternal grandmother, Charlene Winters. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Robert Winters.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Road, Warrington. Please follow social distancing guidelines. Masks will be required in the funeral home. Please understand that only small groups will be permitted to enter the building at one time. Visitors will be asked to exit the property as soon as able to allow for others to arrive. Sydney's Funeral Mass will be held privately at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church on Friday, with a private interment at Doylestown Cemetery.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 3, 2020.
