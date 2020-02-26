|
|
Sylva Darlene Schnabel, of Furlong, Pa., died at 3 a.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at her home. She was 80.
She was born Nov. 5, 1939 in Wabash, to William J. and Angeline (Catanzaro) Corso.
Darlene was a graduate of Wabash High School, received her bachelor's degree from the University of Miami, Florida, and her master's degree from the University of Michigan. She married Harold B. Schnabel in Lawrence, New Jersey on July 20, 1973; he preceded her in death on September 28, 2013.
She was a spanish teacher with the Bucks County School System in Pennsylvania. Darlene was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. She was an active alumni of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. Darlene enjoyed traveling all over the world.
She is survived by her brother, Anthony "A.J." Corso of Wabash, nephew, William Corso of New York, New York, and her niece, Elizabeth Corso of White Plains, New York. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother John Corso.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 180 W. Sinclair Street, Wabash, with Father Levi Nkwocha officiating. Burial will be in Falls Cemetery, Wabash.
Preferred memorial is F.I.S.H. of Wabash.
