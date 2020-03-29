|
|
Sylvia M. Reznick, a resident of Hidden Meadows, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was 95.
Born in Garitza, Italy, Sylvia was the wife of the late Andrew J. Reznick. She is survived by her children, Gerald Reznick (Holly) and Sylvia O'Neill, and six grandchildren.
Sylvia was a longtime resident of Chalfont since 1954, and a faithful member of St. Jude Church. She worked at a local pharmacy and was an avid gardener.
Due to the recent health pandemic, all services and interment will be private.
Contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude Church, 321 West Butler Ave., Chalfont, PA 18914.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.
Scanlin Funeral Home,
Chalfont
www.scanlinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 29, 2020