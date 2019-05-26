|
Taylor Bradley Horn of Baltimore, Md. died Sunday, April 28, 2019, as a result of a tragic hiking accident in the Bavarian Alps near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. He was 25.
He was employed as an intelligence analyst with the U.S. Department of Defense.
He graduated Bard College at Simon's Rock, Mass. at age 15, graduating Heinz College at Carnegie Mellon University with his M.S. at age 21.
Taylor is survived by his parents, Bradley (formerly of Doylestown) and Pamela Horn; his older brother, Colby Horn of Townshend, Vt.; maternal grandparents, Pat and Gene Hall of Sunapee, N.H.; paternal grandparents, Vernon (deceased) and Edith Horn of Doylestown; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Taylor's remains will be returning home via Dover Air Force Base.
A scholarship fund is being established at Taylor's Alma Mater, Bard College at Simon's Rock. Gifts in Taylor's honor may be directed to "Bard College at Simon's Rock", 84 Alford Rd., Great Barrington, MA 01230. Please specify the Taylor Horn Scholarship Fund.
