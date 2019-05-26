Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Taylor Horn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Taylor Bradley Horn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Taylor Bradley Horn Obituary
Taylor Bradley Horn of Baltimore, Md. died Sunday, April 28, 2019, as a result of a tragic hiking accident in the Bavarian Alps near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. He was 25.

He was employed as an intelligence analyst with the U.S. Department of Defense.

He graduated Bard College at Simon's Rock, Mass. at age 15, graduating Heinz College at Carnegie Mellon University with his M.S. at age 21.

Taylor is survived by his parents, Bradley (formerly of Doylestown) and Pamela Horn; his older brother, Colby Horn of Townshend, Vt.; maternal grandparents, Pat and Gene Hall of Sunapee, N.H.; paternal grandparents, Vernon (deceased) and Edith Horn of Doylestown; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Taylor's remains will be returning home via Dover Air Force Base.

A scholarship fund is being established at Taylor's Alma Mater, Bard College at Simon's Rock. Gifts in Taylor's honor may be directed to "Bard College at Simon's Rock", 84 Alford Rd., Great Barrington, MA 01230. Please specify the Taylor Horn Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.