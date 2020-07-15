1/
Taylor Jeanne Weisel
Taylor Jeanne Weisel, longtime resident of Hatboro, Pa. lost her battle with cancer on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

She was born in Chestnut Hill, Pa. to David and Diane (Shortall) Rieco.

She was a 1999 graduate of Hatboro Horsham High School and her career was spent as a Sales Coordinator.

She was a devoted stepmother to Keith Weisel who was the light of her life and a loving daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend.

Taylor Jeanne was a very nurturing; caring person who put others needs before her own. She loved spending time with her cat Bogie, doing crossword puzzles and art projects. Taylor Jeanne was extremely creative which showed in the diamond art that she spent many hours completing. And most of all, like her maternal grandfather, she loved to perform her favorite song "Working Nine to Five", whenever asked.

She is survived by her loving parents, David & Diane (Shortall) Rieco, stepson Keith Weisel, maternal grandmother, Mildred Shortall, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family, Friday, July 17, 2020 at Nativity of Our Lord Church in Warminster, Pa. from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m.

Interment will be private. Please note that social distancing will be practiced and masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Taylor Jeanne's name to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society at Donate.LLS.org.

Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home, Hatboro

www.plunkettfuneralhome.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 15, 2020.
