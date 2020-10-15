1/
Teresa Mary McFadden
Teresa Mary McFadden (Brower) a longtime resident of Willow Grove, passed peacefully, surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was 91.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Thomas McFadden.

Teresa is survived by her children Ellen Colibraro, (Michael), Tricia McLaughlin (Dennis), Joseph McFadden Jr., (Jeanne), Mary Lou Aloia (Joseph), Teresa Strassburger (Ronald) and Kathleen Echelmeier (Matthew) and her grandchildren Megan (Johan), Maureen (Nicholas), Michael (Cara), Joseph, Patrick, Lauren, Colleen, Russell, Erin, Ronald, Ryan, Caitlin, Matthew and Lindsey, also Great- grand-children Cora, Waverly, Lachlan, Braya, Toren, Miles and Brower.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:30am at St. David's RC Church, 316 Easton Rd., Willow Grove PA 19090.

The mass will be preceded by a viewing in the church from 9:30 a.m.- 10:15 a.m.

Internment to follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Teresa's favorite charity, St. Jude Hospital Children's Research

Hospital Memphis, Tennessee.

Bryers Funeral Home

www.bryersfh.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Viewing
09:30 - 10:15 AM
St. David's RC Church
OCT
17
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. David's RC Church
Funeral services provided by
John J. Bryers Funeral Home
406 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
215-659-1630
