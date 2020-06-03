Teri Rudi
After a courageous battle with cancer, Teri (Van Wert) Rudi of Warminster, Pa. left this earthly life to be with her heavenly Father on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was 58.

Born in Scranton, Pa., she was the daughter of Walter (deceased) and Irene Van Wert.

Teri graduated from Bishop Hannan High School in Scranton and received a degree in Nursing from Wilkes University. Teri worked as a registered nurse for over 35 years at several Philadelphia area hospitals, most recently at Doylestown Hospital.

Teri was an active member of Nativity of Our Lord parish and enjoyed going to the movies, doing jigsaw puzzles, vacationing in the Caribbean and being outdoors. She was one of the most compassionate persons you could ever meet, and especially had a soft spot for animals.

She leaves behind her husband, Vince; her sons, Jared (fiancee, Cate) and Jason; her mother, Irene Van Wert; brothers, Bill (Faith), Dave, Rick (Mary), Matt (Mary), and Mark (Denise); sisters, Pat and Chris (Pete); several nieces and nephews; and her faithful companion, Buddy.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Walter.

Relatives and friends will be received after 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 8, at Nativity Of Our Lord Church, 605 W. Street Rd., Warminster, Pa., where her Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Doylestown Hospital, 595 W. State Rd., Doylestown, PA 18901.

The Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home,

Warminster

www.lifecelebration.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 2, 2020
Teri was a beautiful person. I will miss her. Love Joy
Joy Daniels
Family
June 2, 2020
There are no words to convey how sorry I am for your loss. Please accept my deepest condolences for you and your family .
Take care,
Beth
Beth Hauler
Coworker
June 2, 2020
Im sorry for your loss, Our family is deeply saddned, she was a great neighbor and a caring, loving nurse.
John Gifford
Friend
