Terry John Jobst of Bedminster Township, Pa. entered eternal life on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Born in Dexter, Iowa, he was the son of Martha (Davis) Jobst of Earlham, Iowa and the late Marvin Jobst.
He graduated from Earlham High School in 1973. He married Gayle Lynn Koopman in 1974.
Terry received a Bachelor's degree with honors from Concordia University St. Paul, Minn. in 1977 and a Master's of Divinity degree with honors from Concordia Lutheran Seminary in St. Louis, Mo. in 1981.
From 1981 through 2006, Rev. Terry Jobst served Lutheran congregations in Kansas, Iowa, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He was instrumental in helping to start Messiah Evangelical Christian Church in Pristina, Kosovo.
Terry was a bold prayer warrior who loved Jesus and taught, studied and proclaimed God's Word daily. He worshipped each Sunday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Doylestown and also at Living Hope Community Church in Dublin, where Terry and Gayle deeply appreciated the ministry of fine Pastors, Organists, Elders, Choirs, Praise Music teams and the Christian fellowship of believers.
In addition to his mother, Martha, Terry is survived by his wife, Gayle, their four children: Joshua Jobst of Ecorse, Mich., Joseph Jobst, his wife, Lisa, of Bradenton, Fla., Katie Lekich, her husband, Eric, of Perkasie, Pa. and Jesse Jobst, his wife, Christi Dillon- Jobst of Haverhill, Mass.; his ten grandchildren: Isabella, Abram, John, Gloriana, Joseph, and Isla Jobst and Helen, Mary, Laura and Anna Lekich; his two brothers: Mark Jobst, his wife, Karen of Waukee, Iowa and Rev. James Jobst, his wife, Vivian, of Shakopee, Minn. and his sister, Cheryl Sealine, her husband, Steve, of Waukee, Iowa, as well as many in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 2, at Living Hope Community Church, 22 West Rt. 313, Dublin. Interment will be in Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be donated in Terry's name to Sunshine Ministries at sunshine-ministries.org
.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestownwww.reedandsteinbach.com