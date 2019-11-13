|
|
Terry W. Beans of Horsham, Pa. went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. He was 70.
Born in Lahaska, Pa. on May 25, 1949, he was the son of the late Warren Ely and Mary (Hasiak) Beans. He was the loving husband of Cindie M. (Simmons) Beans, with whom he shared 24 amazing years of marriage.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (Reid) Beans, his sister, Shirley (Beans) Wilson, and step-father, John "Jack" Kimble.
Terry was raised in Lahaska and graduated from New Hope-Solebury High School. After graduating, he served in Vietnam in the U.S. Navy (1968-1969) on the USS Sacramento as a Damage Controlman. After his time in Vietnam, he went to the Navy Reserves for many years before transferring over to the Air National Guard at NAS JRB Willow Grove.
In addition to his military service, Terry worked for the Buckingham Police Department and served in the Midway Fire Company. He spent the majority of his working years working for Fisher and Porter, and Milton Roy as a quality control specialist.
After he had his stroke in 2004, he was unable to work. But he found his passion in volunteering. He spent many years volunteering at Abington Memorial Hospital. He started on the rehab floor, helping others who were recovering from stroke. He wound up volunteering all over the hospital. Patients and employees alike loved having him there. He had a great sense of humor, and always found a way to make people smile. Later, he volunteered for a couple of years at Hallowell Elementary School in Horsham. He helped the teachers with various tasks, and the kids with math, science and in the computer lab. Once again, making everyone laugh and smile. The teachers and kids absolutely loved him.
Terry was a lifelong New England Patriots fan. Everyone always knew when it was football season at the Beans house. Terry and Cindie even made a trip up to Gillette Stadium for a football game and was invited to come out on the field before the game by the owner's son, Jonathan Kraft. Terry always loved to brag about his Patriots!
In addition to his wife, Cindie, Terry is survived by daughters, Marguerite Kistner (husband, Rusty) of Horsham and Sharon Walker (husband, Rick) of Smyrna, Tenn., and his son, Terry Beans Jr. He is also survived by his grandchildren, William Kistner of Horsham, and Alex Hebert and Tessa Hebert of Hernando, Fla., and a great-grandson, Camron Hebert of Hernando.
Family and friends are invited to Terry's Life Celebration from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, followed by his memorial service at 2 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church of Warminster, 500 Madison Ave., Warminster, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Vietnam Vets of America or First Presbyterian Church of Warminster.
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 13, 2019