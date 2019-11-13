Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leaver-Cable Funeral Home
4886 York Rd
Buckingham, PA 18912
(215) 794-7696
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Warminster
500 Madison Ave
Warminster, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Warminster
500 Madison Ave
Warminster, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Beans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry W. Beans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry W. Beans Obituary
Terry W. Beans of Horsham, Pa. went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. He was 70.

Born in Lahaska, Pa. on May 25, 1949, he was the son of the late Warren Ely and Mary (Hasiak) Beans. He was the loving husband of Cindie M. (Simmons) Beans, with whom he shared 24 amazing years of marriage.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (Reid) Beans, his sister, Shirley (Beans) Wilson, and step-father, John "Jack" Kimble.

Terry was raised in Lahaska and graduated from New Hope-Solebury High School. After graduating, he served in Vietnam in the U.S. Navy (1968-1969) on the USS Sacramento as a Damage Controlman. After his time in Vietnam, he went to the Navy Reserves for many years before transferring over to the Air National Guard at NAS JRB Willow Grove.

In addition to his military service, Terry worked for the Buckingham Police Department and served in the Midway Fire Company. He spent the majority of his working years working for Fisher and Porter, and Milton Roy as a quality control specialist.

After he had his stroke in 2004, he was unable to work. But he found his passion in volunteering. He spent many years volunteering at Abington Memorial Hospital. He started on the rehab floor, helping others who were recovering from stroke. He wound up volunteering all over the hospital. Patients and employees alike loved having him there. He had a great sense of humor, and always found a way to make people smile. Later, he volunteered for a couple of years at Hallowell Elementary School in Horsham. He helped the teachers with various tasks, and the kids with math, science and in the computer lab. Once again, making everyone laugh and smile. The teachers and kids absolutely loved him.

Terry was a lifelong New England Patriots fan. Everyone always knew when it was football season at the Beans house. Terry and Cindie even made a trip up to Gillette Stadium for a football game and was invited to come out on the field before the game by the owner's son, Jonathan Kraft. Terry always loved to brag about his Patriots!

In addition to his wife, Cindie, Terry is survived by daughters, Marguerite Kistner (husband, Rusty) of Horsham and Sharon Walker (husband, Rick) of Smyrna, Tenn., and his son, Terry Beans Jr. He is also survived by his grandchildren, William Kistner of Horsham, and Alex Hebert and Tessa Hebert of Hernando, Fla., and a great-grandson, Camron Hebert of Hernando.

Family and friends are invited to Terry's Life Celebration from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, followed by his memorial service at 2 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church of Warminster, 500 Madison Ave., Warminster, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Vietnam Vets of America or First Presbyterian Church of Warminster.

To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of Terry, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Leaver/Cable of Buckingham

www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leaver-Cable Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -