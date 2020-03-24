|
Thelma May Bagg, a resident of Hill Farm Estate in Annville, Pa., passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, under hospice care at her son's home. She was 85.
She was the wife of the late Walter John Bagg Jr., who passed away in July of 2019.
Born in Johnsville, Pa. on Feb. 14, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Alvin Sr. and Thelma May (Miller) Armstrong. Thelma was a factory worker for Thomas and Betts Plastic. She was a past member of Hatboro Baptist Church, New Britain Baptist Church, and currently a member of Quakertown Methodist Church. She sang in each church choir in addition to Senior Center choirs.
Thelma enjoyed bus trips with her husband and friends, and she will be remembered for her love of singing and ice cream. Her family was most important to her.
She is survived by her children, Alice M. Reilly of Furlong, Pa. and Ronald C. Bagg, husband of Deborah, of Myerstown, Pa.; grandchildren, Alexis M. Reilly, Lynda M. Bast, wife of Justin, Thomas R. Reilly, and Sharon M. Koons, wife of Brian; great-grandchildren, Emily Bast, Thomas Reilly, Kali Reichner, and Meloney Bast; and her brother, Alvin Armstrong Jr., husband of Arlene.
She was preceded in death by her son, Russell J. Bagg.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Quakertown United Methodist Church, 1875 Freier Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951, or to Hospice for All Seasons, 280 South Hill Dr., Grantville, PA 17028.
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 24, 2020