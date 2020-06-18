Theodore R. Osuch Sr., (Bud), of Hatboro, Pa., formerly of Huntingdon Valley, Pa. went home to be with the Lord on June 9, 2020. Born April 20, 1932 in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.



Beloved father of Ruth Ellen Osuch, Cynthia A. Covel, Suzanne Osuch, Elizabeth A. Jarkowsky and Katherine A. Ehrig, grandfather of 11 and great grandfather of 11. Bud was predeceased by his wife Connie, daughter Cheryl Anne and son Theodore Robert Jr.



Bud was a Korean War era veteran. He owned and operated Peerless Paper Specialty for over 60 years. He enjoyed volunteering with AAU and The Valley Club where many of his children swam. Bud loved to refinish furniture and for many years had a part-time business with a childhood friend. He was an avid gardener and loved to travel. He was most at home at Lake Sunapee NH where he and Connie were summer residents. Bud and Connie were longtime members of Huntingdon Valley Presbyterian Church.



Relatives and friends are invited to a combined Memorial Service for Bud and Connie Saturday June 27th , 11 a.m., at Huntingdon Valley Presbyterian Church 2364 Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, where family will be receiving guests from 10:15 a.m. until 11 a.m.. (Social distancing will be observed. The internment was held in private.)



Memorial gifts may be made to Valley Christian School, 2364 Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 or Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian Academy, Attn: Development, 35 Hillcrest Avenue, Erdenheim, PA 19038.



