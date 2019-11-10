|
|
Theodore S. Herring of Blooming Glen, formerly of Solebury, Pa., passed away suddenly on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at his home. He was 92.
He was the husband of the late Phyllis H. (Hubbard) Herring, who died Feb. 12, 1995.
Born in Trenton, N.J., he was the son of the late John and Anna (Poyer) Herring. A 1944 graduate of New Hope-Solebury High School, New Hope, Pa., he attained his Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering in 1948 from Auburn University, Auburn, Ala.
Theodore served with the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1945 to 1946. Following his graduation from Auburn, he began his civilian career with the Naval Air Development Center in Warminster, Pa., where he worked as an aeronautical engineer until retiring in 1978. Following his retirement, he worked as a consultant for 10 years.
A former member of First Presbyterian Church, Lambertville, N.J., he taught Bible studies there as well as at his home, and Sunday School. He currently attended Hilltown Baptist Church, Hilltown, Pa.
A world traveler, he also enjoyed woodworking.
He is survived by two daughters, Lynn Bartsch and her husband, Jacob, of Coaldale, Alberta, Canada, and Melanie Drake and her husband, Jeffrey, of Blooming Glen, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Nathaniel Stapleton and his wife, Adrielle, Katie Martens and her husband, Steven, Christopher Stapleton and his wife, Ashley, Stephanie Hurlock and her husband, Robert, Benjamin Drake and his wife, Corinne, Timothy Drake, and Max Drake and his wife, Paige; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and John Herring.
His funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Hilltown Baptist Church, 26 Upper Church Road, Chalfont, Pa., where family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Buckingham Friends Cemetery, Lahaska, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Plumstead Christian School, P.O. Box 216, Plumsteadville, PA 18949.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home,
Perkasie, Pa.
www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 10, 2019