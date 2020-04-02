Home

John J. Bryers Funeral Home
406 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
215-659-1630
Theodore Wack Obituary
Theodore Wack passed away on March 30, 2020, a longtime resident of Willow Grove.

Theodore is survived by his wife of 52 years Sharon (Craft), his son James Wack (Amy), daughter Lisa and four Grandsons, James Clements, Theodore Clements, Talon Blickley and Mason Wack. He was preceded in death by son Eric Wack.

Theodore proudly served in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina. He retired from the Borough of Ambler Waste Water Treatment Plant in 2015. Theodore was the Vice President of the Down The Road Cruisers Car Club. Sunday car shows were he and Sharons most favorite past time.

All services are private.

John J. Bryers Funeral Home

Willow Grove, Pa.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 2, 2020
