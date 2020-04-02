|
|
Theodore Wack passed away on March 30, 2020, a longtime resident of Willow Grove.
Theodore is survived by his wife of 52 years Sharon (Craft), his son James Wack (Amy), daughter Lisa and four Grandsons, James Clements, Theodore Clements, Talon Blickley and Mason Wack. He was preceded in death by son Eric Wack.
Theodore proudly served in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina. He retired from the Borough of Ambler Waste Water Treatment Plant in 2015. Theodore was the Vice President of the Down The Road Cruisers Car Club. Sunday car shows were he and Sharons most favorite past time.
All services are private.
John J. Bryers Funeral Home
Willow Grove, Pa.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 2, 2020