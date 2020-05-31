Theresa C. (Ziemba) Reidinger, a longtime resident of Warminster, Pa., passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her home.Born Sept. 11, 1932 in Trevorton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Bartholomew and Christina Ziemba.She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Reidinger, and loving mother of Joseph (his wife, Bonnie) and the late Edward Reidinger. She is also survived by her brother, Victor Ziemba, her two grandchildren, Thomas and Samantha, and her two great grandchildren, Sterling and Sawyer.Theresa enjoyed collecting seashells at the beach, sewing and beautiful flowery gardens.Her funeral services will be held privately.The Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, Warminster