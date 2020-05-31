Theresa C. Reidinger
Theresa C. (Ziemba) Reidinger, a longtime resident of Warminster, Pa., passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her home.

Born Sept. 11, 1932 in Trevorton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Bartholomew and Christina Ziemba.

She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Reidinger, and loving mother of Joseph (his wife, Bonnie) and the late Edward Reidinger. She is also survived by her brother, Victor Ziemba, her two grandchildren, Thomas and Samantha, and her two great grandchildren, Sterling and Sawyer.

Theresa enjoyed collecting seashells at the beach, sewing and beautiful flowery gardens.

Her funeral services will be held privately.

The Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, Warminster

www.deckergivnish.com

Published in The Intelligencer on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
May 29, 2020
Prayers for her family and for her eternal rest. She is at peace, now.
Susan Williams
Family Friend
