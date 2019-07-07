|
Theresa G. (Gassera) Stokes of Willow Grove, Pa. died Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Abington Hospital Jefferson Health. She was 72.
Theresa was born March 17, 1947 in New York, daughter of the late Joseph Gassera and the late Frances (Grillo) Gassera.
She was the loving wife of William Stokes Jr.; beloved mother of Angela Ziegler (Kirk), Greg Stokes (Christine), Dawn Pflugfelder (the late Gary), Carl Andrews (Janet), Jonn Stokes and Jaime Stokes; and the dear sister of Josephine Turner and the late Grace Heim, Nicholas Gassera and Philomena Gassera. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, followed by her funeral service at 9:30 a.m. at the Angelone Funeral Home, 501 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. Her graveside service will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Pulmonary Fibrosis Association, P.O. Box 75004, Seattle, WA 98125.
Angelone Funeral Home,
Willow Grove
www.angelonefuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 7, 2019