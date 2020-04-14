|
Theresa Giorno (Loscalzo) passed away on April 10, 2020. She was 91.
She was born in Philadelphia to the late George and Vincenza (Marrota) Loscalzo. Her husband Joseph M. Giorno, who passed away in 1978 at the age of 53, preceded Theresa in her death. Her sisters Dorothy Solomon and Rita Taglialatela also preceded her in death and her sister Bea Leone, survives her.
Theresa is the loving mother of Anthony Giorno and his wife Donna, George Giorno and his wife Mary Kay and Joseph Giorno and his wife Mara.
She is the loving Grandmother of Michael (Karen) Giorno; Deanna Giorno, Marissa (Michael) Winalski; Joseph Giorno, Christopher Giorno and Alexandra Giorno. "Aunt Theresa" was also affectionately loved by her many nieces and nephews.
Theresa was the youngest of four daughters and attended Little Flower High School.
In addition to living in Philadelphia, she spent the greater part of her life residing in Flourtown, having lived there for 50 years and most recently living in Warrington. She was very proud of her family and cherished spending time with them all. In her early years, Theresa worked as a Hair Dresser and Homemaker, and after the passing of her husband, she worked 18 years for Genuardi Super Markets in Flourtown as a Deli Clerk.
A private viewing and Mass will be held on Wednesday April 15, at St. Robert Bellarmine Roman Catholic Church, 856 Euclid Ave, Warrington Pa. Interment will be private at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 14, 2020