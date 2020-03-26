|
Theresa Ray Magaziner, Willow Grove, formerly of Fox Chase and Long Beach Island, N.J. passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020. She was 94.
Theresa was born in Freeland, Pa. on August 21, 1925, a daughter of the late Estefania and Frank Ray.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her adoring husband of 64 years, William Ward Magaziner.
Theresa served as a dedicated volunteer at Nana's Attic Thrift Store, an organization that supports the Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County.
She was a member of St. David Catholic Church, Willow Grove and a former parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Brant Beach, N.J.
Theresa lived with joy as a proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her large and loving family and her greatest happiness was being at the beach and spending time with those she loved at their family home on LBI.
Theresa is survived by her daughter Jane Ware and her two sons, William (Kathy) and James (Susan).
She is also survived by her eight cherished grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Neshaminy Manor, 1660 S. Easton Road, Warrington, PA 18976.
McGoldrick Funeral Home
Jenkintown, Pa.
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 26, 2020