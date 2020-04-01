|
Thomas Albert Bowyer, Sr. passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020. He was 83.
Thomas is preceded in death by his late wife, Katherine "Kay" Bowyer and his two beloved children, Thomas A. Jr. and Cynthia Clemens.
He is survived by his children, Mary Kay Zimmaro (Gary) and Tim Bowyer; grandchildren Gary, Jr. (Laura), Ryan (Jen), Andrew (Allyssa) and Matthew, two great grandchildren and by his son-in-law, Dennis Clemens and his sister and brother-in-law Trudy and Tom Minahan.
Tom worked at Stan Harris Vending for over 40 years. He was a sweet and gentle man and will be dearly missed.
A memorial service for Thomas will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Thomas A. Bowyer, Sr., to Abington Jefferson Hospice 225 Newtown Rd. Warminster PA 18974.
