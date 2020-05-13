|
|
Thomas Boughton, formerly of Warrington, passed away peacefully at Elm Terrace Gardens in Lansdale on May 9, 2020.
Tom was born in 1933 in Queens, New York. He served in the US. Army from 1953 until 1955. He graduated from Brooklyn College in 1960 with a degree in chemistry, retiring from Novartis Pharmaceuticals in 1993.
He was an avid golfer who enjoyed avoiding the harsh Pennsylvania cold by spending his retirement winters in Venice, Florida. Tom liked nothing more than being with his family. He made everyone smile with his unique sense of humor, leaving behind countless happy memories for his family.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara, his daughter Susan Dornblaser, her husband, Terry, of Doylestown, and four grandchildren; Edmund Bolger and his wife, Suzanne, of West Palm Beach, Florida, Erin Schell, of Sanatoga, Pa, Andrew and Christopher Dornblaser, both of Doylestown as well as two great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Mary and his parents Fred and Annie (McChesney) Boughton.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Thomas' name may be made to the , Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street # 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 13, 2020