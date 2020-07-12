Thomas Bradley Vogel passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Fla.He was born in California and raised in Perkasie, Pa.He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Vogel, his mother, Eleanor Weisel Vogel, and his brother, Tim Vogel.He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Vogel, also of The Villages, his daughters, Stephanie Wolfinger and husband, Joel, and Erica Harper and husband, Steve, his stepdaughter, Amanda Ceneviva and husband, Dustin, seven grandchildren, Skyler, Sebastian, Tyler, Callie, Brielle, Kayleigh and Emma, and his siblings, Alison Longacre and husband, Chuck, and Jeff Vogel.Tom's passion for baseball from the time he could play as a child continued until he was the age of 50. Tom played with St. Stephen's Church softball team as their pitcher for many years and he also played in the Men's Fastpitch Softball league on many different teams as a pitcher throughout his career. He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan.Golf was his next adventure in life. He enjoyed playing golf on the Quakertown Golf League and every weekend. He was extremely competitive in all the sports he played. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, in the Fireplace Room at St. Andrew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 20 Dill Ave., Perkasie, Pa. A private burial for immediate family only will follow.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the GoFundMe account set up in Thomas Vogel's name to help with the funeral expenses.Bernard Suess Funeral Home,Perkasie