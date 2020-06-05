Thomas C. Carter of Spinnerstown, Pa. died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at St. Luke's University Hospital surrounded by his loving family after a long illness. He was 81.He was the husband of Priscilla (Wesley) Carter. They were married 58 years in January.Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Thomas and Isabelle (Reustle) Carter. He retired in 1993 from Merck, where he was the supervisor of the Maintenance Engineering Department. Prior to that he was a foreman for the former L & M Fabrication.Thomas liked farming, gardening, antiquing, grain painting and bee keeping. He also loved his home and being very artistic allowed him to redesign and rebuild it over the last 45 years.His most joy in life came from his family, especially following his grandchildren's activities.He was a faithful member of Trinity Great Swamp U.C.C. in Spinnerstown.Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Army Special Forces during the Vietnam War.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children, Tom (Lisa) of Jupiter, Fla., Kristi Anderson (Gary) of Harleysville, Pa., and Dean of Jupiter, Fla., and three grandchildren, Grant and Gwen Anderson and Grace Carter. He is also survived by a sister-in- law, Phyllis of Hatboro.Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Bill.Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Great Swamp U.C.C. Cemetery Fund for perpetual care, P.O. Box 494, Spinnerstown, PA 18968.C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc.,Quakertown