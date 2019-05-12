|
Thomas C. Obert-Thorn Sr. of Warminster, Pa., passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in the Doylestown Hospital. He was 67.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late Edward J. and Dorothy (Orloski) Obert-Thorn, Tom resided in Northeast Philadelphia before moving to Warminster, Pa., in 1998.
He was formerly employed as a body and fender repairman with SEPTA of Philadelphia, Pa., for 21 years, before retiring in 1993. Tom later provided lamp repair work for Furlong Lamp.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of the Loyal Order of Moose of Bristol Borough, was a volunteer for the Sunshine Foundation of Philadelphia, a member of the Warwick Fire Department No. 1, and enjoyed working around his house and vacationing to Wildwood, N.J.
He was the beloved husband of the late Kathleen Obert-Thorn; devoted father of Thomas C. Obert-Thorn Jr. and wife Casandra; loving step-father of Lou DiNapoli; dear brother of Edward Obert-Thorn (Ruth), Dottie Neidhardt (Jim) and Carol Evangelista (Vince); and cherished grandfather of Hayden Obert-Thorn.
Interment with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, in the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, PA 18940.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Warwick Township Fire Company No. 1, 2390 York Road, Jamison, PA 18929 or www.warwickfd.com would be appreciated.
