Thomas D. Krall
Thomas D. Krall of Perkasie, Pa. passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Grandview Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was 69.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the loving son of the late Thomas J. and Katherine Krall. He was the beloved husband of Deborah (Rauch) Krall, and loving father of Carly and Thomas (Katie) Krall. Also surviving is his brother, David Krall (Bonnie), and his grandson, Jonah Thomas Krall.

Relatives and friends will be received after 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at The Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, 216 York Rd., Warminster, PA 18974, where a Life Celebration service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

The Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home,

Warminster

www.deckergivnish.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Sep. 27, 2020.
