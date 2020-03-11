|
|
Thomas "Tom" E. High, of Ottsville, Pa., passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem, Pa. He was 76.
Tom is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jo Carole High, his daughter Carole Gross, two granddaughters Abigail and Emma Gross, his sister Shirley Daly as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by five siblings.
Originally from Windber, Pa., Tom graduated from Windber High School in 1962. He was on Windber High School's varsity football team all four years of high school. Tom loved football and was a relentless fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. After graduating high school, Tom proudly served our country in the Army during the Vietnam War.
After returning home from the war, he met his soulmate Jo Carole and they got married on April 20, 1968. They moved to Bucks County in 1969 and have lived in the area ever since. Tom was an electrician in the Philadelphia IBEW Local 98 for over 30 years and took great pride in his work. He enjoyed working and supervising may big projects around the city of Philadelphia.
Tom loved his family more than anything. He lived every day for "his girls", Jo, Carole, Abby, Emma and his grandpuppies. He worked hard to provide the most loving and supportive home for his daughter and wife. When Abby and Emma were born, he made it his mission to be the best PapPap, and he succeeded. Tom was the best husband, father and PapPap.
Tom was also a devout Catholic. He lived in service of God and was involved with numerous organizations at his parish, St. John the Baptist. He was involved with the Knights of Columbus Fr. Stommel Council #4545. He served as Grand Knight and District Deputy within the Knights of Columbus and began the program at St. John's to present roses to mother's of newly baptized babies. He was also the founder and the Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council #14731 at St. Agnes Parish in Sellersville. In addition, he founded 'Men of Faith' a Saturday morning bible study for the men in his parish. Tom was also a member of the St. John's choir and garden club for several years.
Tom loved to laugh. He had his own repertoire of one-liners that never got old. He loved telling jokes and laughing with his granddaughters. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends playing card games, watching football, chatting and doing sudoku puzzles. He will be remembered as a kind, honorable self-less man to all who knew him. He was dependable, honest and touched many people's lives. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4050 Durham Rd., Ottsville, PA 18942. Friends may call in the church chapel on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the eulogy begins at 11:45, followed by the mass in the sanctuary at 12 noon. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus, Fr. Stommel Council #4545 and sent to the church.
Robert W. Snyder Funeral Home,
Riegelsville, PA.
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 11, 2020