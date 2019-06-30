|
Thomas Fink of Quakertown passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was 77.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the beloved son of the late Ernest Fink and Verna Stevenson Fink. Tom graduated from Murrel Dobbins Vocational Technical School in 1959, where he studied graphic design.
Tom is survived by his loving friend and companion, Evelyn Kovacs of Quakertown; and Joyceann Sinko Fink of Bethlehem, Pa.
Tom was the beloved father of Karen Fink Traupman (Brian) of Hellertown, Sandra Fink Chabot (Joseph) of Bethlehem, Heather Fink Civetta (Joseph) of Philadelphia, and Thomas Andrew Fink (Lyndall) of Eureka Springs, Ark.
Tom was blessed with six grandchildren, Christen Elrath (Matthew) of Warrington, Sarah Bauder (Dwayne), of Centronia, Pa., Alexander Chabot of Bethlehem, Patrick Chabot of Bethlehem, Laura Traupman (Tyler) of Hellertown, and Thomas Traupman of Hellertown.
Tom was blessed with four great-grandchildren, Brayden Bauder of Centronia, Brett Elrath of Warrington, Landon Bauder of Centronia, and Evelyn Elrath of Warrington.
Tom began his profession at Daniel Mitchell Industries, Philadelphia, and advanced to the position as vice president for NBS/ASI, where he worked for more than 40 years. In retirement, he worked at WaWa in Plumsteadville.
Tom enjoyed being active and giving back to the community as he was a Pinehickon Little League Coach, Indian Princess Chief of the Mandan Tribe (YMCA father/daughter organization), board member of The Cradle, a pro-life organization in Eureka Springs, Ark. In addition, he was a Third Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus (Father Stommel Council). He served as an usher and a member of the parish council at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic in Ottsville. He was a member of the Brothers and Sisters of Charity, Eureka Springs, Ark., administrator of the Little Portion Retreat Center, Eureka Springs, Ark., as well as an activist for the pro-life movement.
In his youth Tom played baseball and sung in the choir. As an adult, he worked hard and provided well for his family. He loved collecting movies and Hummels. Tom will always be remembered for his sense of humor and love of dogs.
Family will receive relatives and friends at 10 a.m. Monday, July 1, at St. John the Baptist Church, Route 412, Ottsville, followed by Tom's Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Internment will immediately follow in St. John's Cemetery, Haycock.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fatima Retreat House, P.O. Box 116, Bedminster, PA 18910, to continue the work he loved.
Donahue Funeral Home,
Flourtown
www.donahuefuneral.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 30, 2019