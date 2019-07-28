|
Thomas H. Haas, of Warminster, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was 88.
He was the loving husband of Louise E. (Gentner) (Root) Haas with whom they shared 33 years of marriage.
Born in York, he was the son of the late Raymond C. and Beatrice (Aldrich) Haas.
Thomas was a veteran of the US Air Force and served during the Korean War. He also served eight years as a reservist at Dover and Willow Grove. Tom worked for the Federal Government for 36 years and retired from the ASO in Philadelphia.
In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by his children, Deborah DeCorrevont (Bill) and Duane Haas (Margie); his stepchildren, Edward Root, Sr. (Margaret), Ginny Herrmann (Gary), and Robert Root; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing after 12:00 p.m. until the time of his funeral service at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, in Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro. His interment will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1818 Market Street, Suite 2820, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103.
