Thomas H. Ross Obituary
Thomas H. Ross passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Chandler Hall Health Services in Newtown, Pa. He was 85.

Born in Abington, Pa. to the late Manuel and Dorothy (Winslow) Ross, Thomas resided in Buckingham, Pa.

He worked as a blacksmith for 36 years and enjoyed riding his motorcycle on many exciting trips locally and cross country. Tom was an avid horseback rider spending many hours riding with friends and family.

Thomas was the beloved husband of Sharon (Charles) Ross for 44 years; the loving father of Thomas B. Ross (Andrea Broff) and April Overmyer (William); the cherished grandfather of Rebecca Hockel, Bryan and Ben Ross, Joshua, Overmyer and Carly Coghlan; and dear great- grandfather of Cole and Kylie Hockel.

Tom did not want any services, but to be remembered in your hearts with all your memories of good times spent together.

Cremation services will be private.

Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home/ Central Bucks Crematory,

Doylestown

varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 10, 2020
