Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Helock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Helock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Helock Obituary
Thomas "Tom" Helock of Warminster died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. He was 88.

Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Justine (Glowacki) Helock; daughter, Lisa Spring (Ron); son, Thomas Helock (Dina); grandchildren, Steven, Michael, Laura, Matthew, and Kathryn; and siblings, Mary, Edward, Michael, and Dolores.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Johanna (Chervenyak) and John Helock, and siblings, John, Joseph, and Irene.

Born in Sheppton, Pa., Tom served in the U.S. Air Force and went on to earn an Education degree from Penn State and a Master's from Temple University. He was an industrial arts teacher at Upper Moreland for over 30 years.

Tom was a kind and gentle soul who would help anyone in need, and he never met a stranger with whom he couldn't carry on a conversation. He always focused on the positive, put others first, and touched the hearts of all who knew him.

A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at St. Robert Bellarmine in Warrington. Interment will be at the Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable contribution or perform a random act of kindness.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.