|
|
Thomas "Tom" Helock of Warminster died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. He was 88.
Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Justine (Glowacki) Helock; daughter, Lisa Spring (Ron); son, Thomas Helock (Dina); grandchildren, Steven, Michael, Laura, Matthew, and Kathryn; and siblings, Mary, Edward, Michael, and Dolores.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johanna (Chervenyak) and John Helock, and siblings, John, Joseph, and Irene.
Born in Sheppton, Pa., Tom served in the U.S. Air Force and went on to earn an Education degree from Penn State and a Master's from Temple University. He was an industrial arts teacher at Upper Moreland for over 30 years.
Tom was a kind and gentle soul who would help anyone in need, and he never met a stranger with whom he couldn't carry on a conversation. He always focused on the positive, put others first, and touched the hearts of all who knew him.
A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at St. Robert Bellarmine in Warrington. Interment will be at the Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable contribution or perform a random act of kindness.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 1, 2019