Thomas J. Barry, formerly of Chalfont, passed away peacefully July 18, 2019, at Southeastern Veterans Center. He was 92.
The son of the late James R. and Ida (Kingston) Barry, Tom was born and raised in Jenkintown and was a graduate of Immaculate Conception Parish School and Jenkintown High School. While at Jenkintown, Tom captained his football, basketball, and baseball teams. He held the Bux Mont league record for most points scored (43) in a high school basketball game (Wilt Chamberlain broke his record), as well as most points scored (317) in a single season by any Philadelphia area senior in 1945. He held the title for all Bux Mont Quarterback for the 1944-45 season as well as won a State Championship in tennis. He was inducted into the JHS Athletic Hall of Fame in May 1992.
A gifted athlete, Tom received a full baseball scholarship to Duke University; however, he was drafted by and opted to join the Minor Leagues and spent his minor league baseball career with the Cincinnati Reds.
Drafted into World War II, Tom proudly served his country in the U.S. Army-Air Force and was stationed in Japan. Following his return to the United States, he became a golf pro at Philmont Country Club. Professionally, Tom spent many years in the food/beverage and flavor industry and worked for several companies throughout his career as a district sales manager.
Tom was a loving father to Karen Barry of Chalfont, Susan Boyle (Michael) of Philadelphia, and Dr. Thomas J Barry (Janet) of Bethlehem; beloved Pop Pop to Brendan, Katherine and Claire Boyle, all of Philadelphia; and uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, James R., George, Jane Barry Schaeffer (the late Joseph) and Jerry.
Private services and interment with military honors will be held in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the SEVC Welfare Fund, www.dmva.pa.gov/stateveteranshomes/southeastern-veterans-center.
Published in The Intelligencer on July 28, 2019