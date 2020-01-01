Home

John J. Bryers Funeral Home
406 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
215-659-1630
Thomas J. Cox Obituary
Thomas J. Cox of Hatboro passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. He was 97.

He is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Stella (Chindamo) Cox; his daughters, Rosemary Cataldi (Steve Pollack), and Carol Wilson (Robert); his brothers, James and Joseph Cox; his grandsons, Michael (Corrina), Nicholas (Christine), Eric (Lyz), and Christopher (Alyssa); and his greatgrandsons, Chase, Luca, and Grayson.

Thomas was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, where he served in the Pacific Theater. He also worked with the Civilian Conversation Corp. He worked at Proctor & Gamble for more than 30 years.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at John J. Bryers Funeral Home, 406 Easton Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. David RC Church, 316 Easton Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090. Interment will be at 9:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, PA 18940.

John J. Bryers Funeral Home,

Willow Grove

www.bryersfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 1, 2020
