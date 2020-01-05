|
|
Thomas J. Rimmer, Jr. of Warminster, passed away peacefully Dec. 30, 2019. He was 81.
He was born on August 26, 1938 to the late Thomas J. Rimmer Sr. and Sarah (Walsh) Rimmer in Philadelphia. A 1958 graduate of St. Thomas More High School. He also attended Villanova University.
At the young age of 12 he met the love of his life and in 1959 married his best friend and only love Jeanne (Heinly) Rimmer who preceded him in death in August 2011 after 52 years of marriage.
He is survived by his two daughters, Donna McManus (Chuck); Jennifer Billiris (Jim); his granddaughter Laura; great granddaughter, Hailey Rose.
Thomas was an Independent Insurance Agent, starting his own agency in 1973 and building it into a successful and well-respected local business for more than 35 years.
Thomas was best known for his kindness, empathy and unique sense of humor. He genuinely cared about people and it showed in how he lived his life.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at John J. Bryers Funeral Home, 406 Easton Road, Willow Grove PA 19090
Funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Saint David Roman Catholic Church, 316 Easton Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090.
Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, 333 W. County Line Road, Huntingdon Valley PA 19006.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation. Donations can be made at www.act.alz.org.
Bryers Funeral Home
www.bryersfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 5, 2020