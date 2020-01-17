Home

Shelly Funeral Home
5930 Easton Road
Plumsteadville, PA 18947
(215) 766-8800
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shelly Funeral Home
5930 Easton Road
Plumsteadville, PA 18947
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Shelly Funeral Home
5930 Easton Road
Plumsteadville, PA 18947
View Map
Thomas J. Scott Jr. Obituary
Thomas J. Scott Jr. of Springfield Township passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 72.

He was the loving husband of Nancy Scott.

Born in Bethlehem, Pa., Tom was a son of Claire and the late Thomas J. Scott Sr. He was a graduate of Lehigh University.

Tom proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era from 1968 to 1970. He was employed as a Customs & Immigration Officer in Philadelphia.

In his free time, he enjoyed being with his friends. His greatest joy in life came from spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife and mother, Tom is survived by two sons, Graham and Tobin Scott, his brother, David Scott, and his sister, Stephanie Lindner.

A service celebrating Tom's life will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 5930 Easton Road, Plumsteadville, Pa., where his family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tom's name to the Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine, Penn Medicine Development, Attn: Thomas White, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104 (Please indicate your donation is in memory of Tom for the Perelman Center) or online at www.pennmedicine.org/giving/ways-to-give/gifts-in-memory-or-honor.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Plumsteadville

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 17, 2020
