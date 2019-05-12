|
Thomas J. Smith of Doylestown passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at his residence with his family by his side. He was 73.
Born in Philadelphia, to the late George and Anna (Cullen) Smith, Tom resided in Warrington, before moving to Doylestown, in 1976.
Tom was the former owner of Sterling Caterers of Doylestown for 15 years and Custom Cleaning Service for 28 years, before retiring in 1991.
He was a member and mentor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church of Doylestown; a member and Fourth Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus Council #4160; a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, and member of the Vietnam Veterans of America. He also enjoyed woodworking, and being a counselor and mentor to others.
He was the beloved husband of Ruth (Kircher) Smith for 46 years; devoted father of Ruth Stevens and fiancé, Robert Frankle, Thomas J. Smith Jr. and wife, Aimee, Sean Smith and wife, Maria Rupp, and Michael Smith; dear brother of the late George, James, and Jack Smith, and Jeanne O'Donnell; and loving grandfather of Hunter, Rylee, Zachary, Sean, Margaret, and Matthew.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 235 E. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901, with Mass to follow. Interment, with military honors, will be at 1:30 p.m. in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, PA 18940.
A luncheon will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Rose Bank Winery, 258 Durham Road, Newtown, PA 18940.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100 , Silver Spring, MD 20910 or via the Web site www.vva.org, would be appreciated.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 12, 2019