Thomas J. Streznewski of Furlong passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at home with his family by his side.He was the son of Zigmunt and Mary (Kosko) Streznewski of Throop, Pa.A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he forecasted weather for the Berlin Airlift and the Hurricane Warning Service. After attending the University of Scranton and Princeton University, he had a career as an electronics engineer with Gulf Oil, Westinghouse, Burroughs, and others.He is survived by his wife, Marylou Kelly Streznewski, his four children, Marina (Alan Alper) of Washington, D.C., Thomas (Lynn Richard) of Belgrade, Maine, Andrew of Albany, N.Y., and Alexandra Jane (Robert Reilly) of Albany, N.Y., along with four grandchildren, Kelly Reilly Streznewski, Felix Reilly Streznewski, Zigmunt Streznewski, and Thelonious Streznewski.The Streznewski family would like to publicly thank Nene Cisse for her compassionate care of their father during his last days.Mr. Streznewski will be cremated. Condolences may be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Decker/Givnish Funeral Home, 216 York Road, Warminster, Pa.Mr. Streznewski admired volunteer firefighters greatly. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local volunteer fire company.To share your fondest memories of Thomas, please visit the funeral home's web site below.