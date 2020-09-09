1/
Thomas J. Streznewski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas J. Streznewski of Furlong passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at home with his family by his side.

He was the son of Zigmunt and Mary (Kosko) Streznewski of Throop, Pa.

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he forecasted weather for the Berlin Airlift and the Hurricane Warning Service. After attending the University of Scranton and Princeton University, he had a career as an electronics engineer with Gulf Oil, Westinghouse, Burroughs, and others.

He is survived by his wife, Marylou Kelly Streznewski, his four children, Marina (Alan Alper) of Washington, D.C., Thomas (Lynn Richard) of Belgrade, Maine, Andrew of Albany, N.Y., and Alexandra Jane (Robert Reilly) of Albany, N.Y., along with four grandchildren, Kelly Reilly Streznewski, Felix Reilly Streznewski, Zigmunt Streznewski, and Thelonious Streznewski.

The Streznewski family would like to publicly thank Nene Cisse for her compassionate care of their father during his last days.

Mr. Streznewski will be cremated. Condolences may be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Decker/Givnish Funeral Home, 216 York Road, Warminster, Pa.

Mr. Streznewski admired volunteer firefighters greatly. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local volunteer fire company.

To share your fondest memories of Thomas, please visit the funeral home's web site below.





Leaver/Cable of Buckingham

www.lifecelebration.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Decker Givnish Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Decker Givnish Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved