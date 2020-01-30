|
Thomas J. Widmeier Jr. of Philadelphia, Pa. died peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the age of 67.
Tommy, husband of late Sally Ann Tarantino, is survived by his daughters, Melinda Spoerl (Gene), Kellie Andrade (Jerry), Denise Widmeier (Tom Figueroa), and his sister, Nancy Widmeier- Walls (Mick). He was a proud Pop Pop of 15 grandchildren and loved by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Thomas J. Widmeier Sr., and his brothers, Charles and Joseph Widmeier.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Gloria Dei Church, 570 Welsh Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, where the visitation will be from 10 to 11:15 a.m. with services starting promptly at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to The at .
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 30, 2020