|
|
Thomas M. Barany of Bedminster Township, Pa. passed away unexpectedly at his residence. He was 58 years old.
He was the husband of Patricia Barany.
Born in Doylestown, Pa., Tom was a son of Elmer Barany and Carol Barany-Catanio. He was the president of Tohickon Tool & Die, Co. in Doylestown.
In addition to his wife and parents, Tom is survived by two sons, Eric Barany and Brian Barany, two grandchildren, Jolene and Lorelei, two brothers, Steven Barany and Michael Barany, and a sister, Victoria Barany.
Tom's services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Shelly Funeral Home,
Plumsteadville
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 12, 2019