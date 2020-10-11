Thomas M. Gleason Jr. of Warrington passed away Wednesday at Doylestown Hospital. He was 88.
Born in Philadelphia, Thomas was the son of the late Thomas and Anna (Reynolds) Gleason Sr.
Thomas was the beloved husband of Barbara A. (Luckey) Gleason. The couple had been married for 66 years.
Thomas was a U.S. Navy veteran. He attended LaSalle University in Philadelphia, where he received a bachelor's degree in Physics. He had been employed as an engineer with the Ford Aerospace Division.
In addition to his wife, Barbara, Thomas is survived by his sons, Michael T. and James D. Gleason, and daughter, Beth Robinson (Justin). Thomas was the oldest of 11 children. He also is survived by his six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass for Thomas will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Warrington, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. His interment will be held privately in Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association
