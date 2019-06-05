|
Thomas M. Hermann of Sellersville, formerly of Mount Airy, Pa., passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019.
He always spent his time in purposeful functions from a very young age. He began as a Cub Scout graduating to Boy Scouts, Civil Air Patrol, Air Force, Army and retiring from the postal service. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart.
Thomas enjoyed everyone he was with and whatever he was involved in.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine, and his brother, John.
He is survived by his brother, Robert (Sharon); his nephew, Robert (Lori); nieces, Kimberly (Patrick) and Courtney (Christian); and five great nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, at Holy Cross Church, 140 E. Mount Airy Ave., Philadelphia, where friends may call at the from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be sent to Upper Bucks Co. SPCA, 60 Reservoir Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951.
Craft Funeral Home of Erdenheim
www.craftfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 5, 2019