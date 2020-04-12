|
|
Thomas McIntyre Powell died of Covid-19 on Friday, April 3, 2020, after a week-long fight for his life.
Tom was born May 18, 1966, in Melbourne, Australia. He grew up in Doylestown, Pa. and served as an international tax consultant for Sharp Electronics in Montvale, N.J.
Tom is survived by his mother and father, Patricia and Mike Powell; Michael Powell, his brother; his sister, Meghan McDermott and her husband, Jamie; and his nephews, Will and Patrick McDermott.
He was a devoted son, brother, uncle, and friend.
Please visit the funeral home's web site below to view his full obituary.
C.C. Van Emburgh
Ridgewood, N.J.
www.vanemburgh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 12, 2020