Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas McIntyre Powell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas McIntyre Powell Obituary
Thomas McIntyre Powell died of Covid-19 on Friday, April 3, 2020, after a week-long fight for his life.

Tom was born May 18, 1966, in Melbourne, Australia. He grew up in Doylestown, Pa. and served as an international tax consultant for Sharp Electronics in Montvale, N.J.

Tom is survived by his mother and father, Patricia and Mike Powell; Michael Powell, his brother; his sister, Meghan McDermott and her husband, Jamie; and his nephews, Will and Patrick McDermott.

He was a devoted son, brother, uncle, and friend.

Please visit the funeral home's web site below to view his full obituary.

C.C. Van Emburgh

Ridgewood, N.J.

www.vanemburgh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -