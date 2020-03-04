|
Thomas Modzelewski of Doylestown passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, while on vacation in Mexico. He was 77.
He was the beloved husband of the late Arlene (Flynn) Modzelewski, son of the late Alfred and Helen Modzelewski, and brother/brother-in-law/ uncle to the late Susan and David Theroux and their son, JR.
Tom will be missed by his children, Jim Modzelewski (Lubna Mian) and Keri Brodowski (Leszek). Grandpa will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Natalia, Zane, Remi and Adrian. He will also be remembered by his brother, David Modzelewski (Margaret), and nieces, Kate Wilkinson (Michael), Molly Burke (Andy), and Kim Weaver (Mitch).
Tom shared the last 11 years of his life with his loving companion, Linda Hodgdon, who will miss him dearly. She was with him at the time of his passing.
Tom was born and raised in in Chicopee, Mass. and graduated from Chicopee High School before going on to Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass., where he received his undergraduate degree in Engineering in 1964. After college, he served as a Captain in the U.S. Army.
Following his service, he married Arlene on April 17, 1971, in New York. They moved several times before settling in Denver, Colo., where Tom received his MBA degree from the University of Denver. Both children were born in Colorado before the family relocated to Bucks County in 1978.
Tom worked as a sales executive in the electrical power systems field before his retirement.
He had a sharp mind and an array of interests, including sports, reading, golf, traveling and financial planning. He was always up for a get-together with family or friends, whom he cherished deeply. He was an active member of the Doylestown Country Club for over 30 years. During the summers, he enjoyed being at his family lake home in the Berkshire Mountains of Massachusetts - a place that was built by his father in the 1950s and continues to be enjoyed by the family.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 235 East State St., Doylestown, PA 18901. His interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Mercer Museum, 84 S. Pine St., Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 4, 2020