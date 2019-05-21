Home

POWERED BY

Services
Decker Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Hermann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas R. Hermann Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas R. Hermann Sr. Obituary
Thomas R. "Tommie" Hermann Sr. of Hatboro, Pa. passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Tommie, as he was known to all, was the loving husband of Linda L. (Lishman) Hermann; the devoted father of Tom R. Hermann Jr. (Luisa), Michael J. Hermann Sr. (Nicole) and Lisa L. Walters (Greg); dear brother of Dorothy "Dottie" Peterman (Jacob) and the late Joseph Jr. and Ronald; and the devoted Pop Pop to Kaylee, Michael Jr., Bryce, Thomas III, Mackenzie, Erich and Blake.

Tommie was a U.S. Marines veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends but most of all being a Pop Pop to his grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to Tommie's Life Celebration from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Decker Funeral Home, 216 York Rd., Warminster, PA 18974, and to participate in his funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to World Wildlife Fund, 1250 24th St. N.W., Washington, DC 20037, would be appreciated.

Decker Funeral Home,

Warminster

www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now