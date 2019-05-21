|
|
Thomas R. "Tommie" Hermann Sr. of Hatboro, Pa. passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019.
Tommie, as he was known to all, was the loving husband of Linda L. (Lishman) Hermann; the devoted father of Tom R. Hermann Jr. (Luisa), Michael J. Hermann Sr. (Nicole) and Lisa L. Walters (Greg); dear brother of Dorothy "Dottie" Peterman (Jacob) and the late Joseph Jr. and Ronald; and the devoted Pop Pop to Kaylee, Michael Jr., Bryce, Thomas III, Mackenzie, Erich and Blake.
Tommie was a U.S. Marines veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends but most of all being a Pop Pop to his grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to Tommie's Life Celebration from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Decker Funeral Home, 216 York Rd., Warminster, PA 18974, and to participate in his funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to World Wildlife Fund, 1250 24th St. N.W., Washington, DC 20037, would be appreciated.
Decker Funeral Home,
Warminster
www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 21, 2019