Thomas R. James Sr. died of a heart attack Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at his home in Doylestown. He was 78.
Born April 21, 1942, in Doylestown, Tom was the son of the late Wynne, Jr. and Elizabeth Albrecht James. He graduated from New Hope-Solebury High School in 1960, and earned an English degree from Muhlenberg College in 1964. Tom enlisted in the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Germany, where he taught English and math to GED students, and also met his future wife, Edda H. Neuwirth. Following an honorable discharge in 1967, he attended graduate school at Lehigh University.
Tom had a long career in real estate, and liked to joke that, after his birth in 1942, real estate properties in Bucks County immediately started to appreciate. He took over his mother's real estate business, Elizabeth James Country Real Estate, following her death in 1975, and in the mid-1990s started his own real estate business, e-Marketing Real Estate, which he operated up to the present.
In his later years, Tom was active in Pebble Hill Church. He had many friends and was a fixture in downtown Doylestown, where he could often be spotted out for a walk or chatting on the porch of Starbucks. He was well-known for his intelligence and wit.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Julie E. James, his son, Thomas R. James, Jr.; his son-in-law, Joseph A. Piccillo Jr.; his grandson, Nicholas J. Piccillo, and his former spouse, Edda. He also is survived by his sisters, Lisa James Otto (Jon), Lee James Reichert (Norm), and Virginia "ViVi" James Hlavsa; and many nieces, nephews, and their families. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Wynne James III and Keen James.
Friends are invited to attend his memorial at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Pebble Hill Church, 320 Edison Furlong Road, Doylestown, PA, 18901. His interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the American Heart Association
, 625 W. Ridge Pike, Building A, Suite 100, Conshohocken, PA 19428 or a charity of one's choice
