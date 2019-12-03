|
Thomas Robert Hecker Junior passed away peacefully at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital on Friday, Nov. 29th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 72.
Born in Philadelphia, son of the late Anna (Dugan) and Thomas Hecker Senior.
Tom grew up in Langhorne and was a 1965 graduate of Bishop Egan High School. A graduate of La Salle University, Tom went on to obtain his law degree from Villanova University. He was a partner at Begley, Carlin, & Mandio LLP which he joined in 1978 and went on to have a successful career.
Tom married the love of his life, Carol Parker, on June 14th 1969. They celebrated fifty years of marriage. Their love story was one for the books.
Tom is the loving father of Thomas Hecker lll (Janella) and Kelly Boell (Dave). He is the brother to Anne McGonigal (Jim) and Kathy Mebs (Larry).
Tom was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Michelle Hecker Camps.
He was a man of devout faith and Tom volunteered at his church as a lector and as a Eucharistic Minister visiting the homebound. Tom had a zest for life which was often expressed through the twinkle in his eyes. He cherished his family and friends and loved to socialize and connect with them over a meal and a good bottle of wine. He was notorious for his Eagles Sunday football parties and even created bleachers in his house for game days. Tom was also a beer and golf enthusiast. You could often find Tom in the summer at this beach house. He lived by the motto, "Smile you're in Sea Isle."
He was looking forward to retirement to spend more time with his grandchildren, Dylan, Aidan, Sophia, Henry, Marissa, Anna, Alyssa, and Luke.
Family and friends are invited to call at St. Francis Cabrini Church 325 S Oxford Valley Rd, Fairless Hills, PA 19030 on Thursday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. and Friday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
Tom was an active participant and supporter of the Middletown Community Foundation. His family would appreciate memorial contributions be made to Middletown Community Foundation at P.O. Box 1128, Langhorne, PA 19047 or donations can be made online at mcfoundation.org.
