|
|
Thomas W. "Tom" Weiss Sr. of Warminster passed away suddenly Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was 66.
He was the devoted husband of Debbie, with whom he shared 43 years of marriage. He was born in Philadelphia, the son of the late William Littleford, and Earl and Elizabeth (Kroekel) Weiss.
After graduating from William Tennent High School, he went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from The Pennsylvania State University. In 1988, Tom opened his own business, (Tom's Automotive) located in Hatboro.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his three grandchildren. He loved classic cars, going to car shows, and teaching his three grandkids about his love for these cars. He enjoyed boating and was a member of the Delaware Valley Power Boat Association in Lambertville, N.J. Music also was a big part of his life. He listened to it always; at home, at work, and in the car. He loved to spend time with his family listening to and discussing his passion for the Beatles, Bruce Springsteen, and the Beach Boys, just to name a few.
In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by his son, Tom Jr. of Warminster, his daughter Kelly and her husband, Nelson, of Warrington; his three beautiful grandchildren, Tommy III, Jackson, and Annaliese; his sister, Karen Atkinson of Trevose; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his celebration of life from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 17, in St. John's Lutheran Church, 505 N. York Road, Hatboro, PA 19040. Dr. Stanley Travis will speak on behalf of the family at noon. His interment will be held privately. Casual attire - no jackets required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The America , P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049.
To share memories and condolences with Tom's family, please visit the funeral home Web site below.
Schneider Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 14, 2019