|
|
Timothy F. Grable of Jamison, Pa. passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was 76.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Aurelia and Kazimierz Grablewski, and stepson to the late Maurice Cohen.
Preceding him in death was his beloved wife, Geraldine (Kinloch) Grable, who died in 1990.
Tim worked for more than 50 years in the HVAC industry, lastly with Pierce-Phelps as Territorial Sales Manager. He loved family get togethers as well as traveling, summer vacations in Ocean City, N.J. and Philadelphia sports.
Tim is survived by his three sons, Timothy F. Grable Jr. (Nancy), Jeffrey M. Grable (Maura) and Scott W. Grable (Sara). He was the brother of Gerald Grablewski (Judy), Thomas Grable (Marlene) and Bernard Cohen. He will be deeply missed by his devoted longtime partner, Marilyn Lang, and her children, Michael A. Lang (Nicol) and Christine V. Lang. As a proud Pop-Pop to Timothy F. III, Jessica, Colin, Margaret, Brendan, Kelly, Caroline, Betty, Duke, Aaron, Alex, Aleena and Abigail, he loved holding court entertaining them with the stories of his youth.
"There are things that we don't want to happen but have to accept, things we don't want to know but have to learn, and people we can't live without but have to let go."
Due to the current restrictions, his services and interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Plymouth Meeting, Pa. will be held privately. A public gathering celebrating his life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19140, in memory of Timothy F. Grable.
You may share condolences and messages with the family through the funeral home's web site below.
Kirk and Nice, Inc.
Plymouth Meeting, Pa.
www.kirkandniceinc.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 8, 2020