Timothy Michael Shebest
Timothy Michael Shebest, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, September 28, 2020. He was 37 and a resident of Warminster.

According to records Tim was born on October 05, 1982 in Philadelphia to his devoted parents Kathleen (Hughes) and the late John J. Shebest, although they have always questioned the validity of the hospital's data.

He is survived by his elder brother Tom Shebest whose name he carved into the top of his mother's dining room table in a profession of brotherly love. Tim was the founder and sole proprietor of a motorcycle racing team; Best Racing Inc. headquartered in his driveway, the company sponsored 1 racer, Tim Shebest.

He will be sorely missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The financial impact of his loss to the Warminster 7-Eleven will be immense. He left behind an enormous amount of junk, a collection of hot sauces and several inventions of his own design that we are unsure how to operate.

He will live on in our hearts, minds, thoughts, and laughs forever.

Due to the ongoing pandemic Tim's family would like to invite relatives and friends to attend his Funeral Mass, Saturday, October 03, 2020 at 1PM at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 Street Road, Warminster, PA 18974. Please plan to arrive by 12:45 PM to be seated for Mass. Social distancing and masks are required. Interment will be held privately following Mass.

Contributions in Tim's memory to the cancer charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by his family.

To share a memory of Tim or express your condolences to his family, please visit the funeral home's website listed below.

Campbell and Thomas

Funeral Home

Richboro

www.campbellfh.com




Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
