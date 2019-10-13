|
|
Timothy R. "Tim" Geib passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Conroe, Texas, after a long illness. He was 72.
He was born March 1, 1947 to Abram and Marie (Miley) Geib in Ephrata, Pa. Tim was an avid gardener who loved to create beautiful outdoor spaces. It is with those spaces that he has left a legacy that will last into the future. One of his greatest pleasures was putting on a July 4th firework display for friends and family.
He spent his career years in Retail Management working for such companies as Pomeroy's, The Bon Ton, Federated Stores, Bon Marche and Mervyn's. He also at one time owned and operated a chain of children's stores out of Seattle.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents and step-son, Myles.
He is survived by his wife, Robin Geib; his daughter, Michelle of Colorado; brother, Dennis Geib and wife, Julie, of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; nieces, Jen Hahn and husband, Jim, and Amy Sturgis and husband, Joel, of Huntington, Tenn.; great nieces and nephews, Max, Alicia, Molly and Sam; as well as many other close relatives and loved ones that will miss him dearly.
A memorial gathering was held Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Reserve of the Thousand Trails Resort in Willis, Texas. There will also be a service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Bethany United Church of Christ, 140 E. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522, where he attended with his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tim's name to the for Prostate Cancer Research.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 13, 2019